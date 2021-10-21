Allianz Asset Management GmbH Acquires 170,194 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 21.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 951,835 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 170,194 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned 0.26% of Tyson Foods worth $70,208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Verity & Verity LLC increased its stake in Tyson Foods by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 135,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,858,000 after acquiring an additional 13,637 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP increased its stake in Tyson Foods by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 52,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,894,000 after acquiring an additional 12,182 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,203,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,777,000 after purchasing an additional 72,792 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 57.6% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 114,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,438,000 after acquiring an additional 41,822 shares during the period. Finally, Polaris Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 744,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,926,000 after acquiring an additional 6,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

In other news, Director Gaurdie E. Jr. Banister sold 20,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.28, for a total transaction of $1,653,416.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert C. Thurber sold 10,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.82, for a total transaction of $843,058.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TSN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Tyson Foods in a report on Monday, August 9th. Piper Sandler restated a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price on shares of Tyson Foods in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Tyson Foods from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.29.

TSN stock opened at $81.23 on Thursday. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.82 and a twelve month high of $82.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $29.63 billion, a PE ratio of 12.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of $78.22 and a 200 day moving average of $76.73.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.93. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 5.22%. The company had revenue of $12.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.56%.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of processed food. It operates through the following segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork and Prepared Foods. The Chicken segment involves in domestic operations related to raising and processing live chickens into fresh, frozen and value-added chicken products, as well as sales from allied products.

See Also: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.