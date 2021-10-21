Allianz Asset Management GmbH Acquires 27,187 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 215,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,187 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned approximately 0.12% of Public Storage worth $64,731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PSA. Eagle Ridge Investment Management boosted its stake in Public Storage by 0.6% during the second quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 48,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,702,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in Public Storage by 18.8% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 21,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,471,000 after buying an additional 3,404 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Public Storage by 9.1% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 10,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,524,000 after buying an additional 853 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in Public Storage by 7.8% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 49,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,837,000 after buying an additional 3,552 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Public Storage by 11.0% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $889,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.45% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Heisz Leslie Stone sold 3,957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.70, for a total transaction of $1,280,880.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.07, for a total transaction of $151,695.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,440 shares of company stock valued at $17,531,077 over the last quarter. 10.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:PSA opened at $322.44 on Thursday. Public Storage has a 1-year low of $212.22 and a 1-year high of $332.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $314.68 and a 200 day moving average of $298.28. The firm has a market cap of $56.50 billion, a PE ratio of 44.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.96). Public Storage had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 46.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Public Storage will post 12.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.40%.

PSA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $329.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $321.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Public Storage from $315.00 to $322.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Public Storage from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $314.50.

About Public Storage

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

