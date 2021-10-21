Allianz Asset Management GmbH Acquires 492 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,091 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 492 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned approximately 0.09% of MercadoLibre worth $70,242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JCIC Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,661,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 1.6% in the second quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 4.4% in the second quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC grew its holdings in MercadoLibre by 0.9% during the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 863 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,345,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. Finally, Souders Financial Advisors grew its holdings in MercadoLibre by 3.6% during the first quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the period. 78.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Henrique Vasoncelos Dubugras acquired 845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1,783.32 per share, for a total transaction of $1,506,905.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2,100.00 price objective on shares of MercadoLibre in a report on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut MercadoLibre from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,672.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Barclays boosted their target price on MercadoLibre from $2,000.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,720.00 to $1,930.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, DZ Bank started coverage on MercadoLibre in a report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,900.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,938.35.

MercadoLibre stock opened at $1,604.01 on Thursday. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,192.14 and a 1 year high of $2,020.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.07, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $79.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32,080.20 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1,773.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,596.97.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $1.28. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. MercadoLibre had a negative net margin of 0.02% and a positive return on equity of 5.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 93.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.

