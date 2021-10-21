Allianz Asset Management GmbH Boosts Stake in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) by 452.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 657,873 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 538,698 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned about 0.47% of Quanta Services worth $59,583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Syntal Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the second quarter worth $1,506,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 7.3% in the second quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 83,228 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,538,000 after acquiring an additional 5,631 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 9.1% in the first quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 199,394 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,543,000 after acquiring an additional 16,588 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 16.0% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 165,991 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,605,000 after acquiring an additional 22,951 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 14.8% in the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 26,003 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,355,000 after acquiring an additional 3,362 shares during the period. 88.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Bernard Fried sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.79, for a total transaction of $1,157,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,016,598.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on PWR. Cowen boosted their price target on Quanta Services from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Quanta Services from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Northland Securities boosted their price target on Quanta Services from $103.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Quanta Services from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Quanta Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.08.

Shares of PWR stock opened at $114.32 on Thursday. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.93 and a 1 year high of $119.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.48. The company has a market cap of $15.93 billion, a PE ratio of 30.65 and a beta of 1.25.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 13.29% and a net margin of 4.64%. Equities research analysts expect that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.21%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is 7.23%.

Quanta Services Profile

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of specialty contracting services, offering infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. The firm operates through the Electric Power Infrastructure Services, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions segment.

