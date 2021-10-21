Allianz Asset Management GmbH Buys 185,252 Shares of Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) by 89.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 391,714 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 185,252 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned approximately 0.41% of Zai Lab worth $69,330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Zai Lab by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 338,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,977,000 after buying an additional 20,395 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in shares of Zai Lab by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 12,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,129,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Zai Lab by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,850,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd increased its position in shares of Zai Lab by 76.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Zai Lab by 97.8% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 382,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,712,000 after buying an additional 189,192 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on ZLAB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zai Lab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Zai Lab in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.85.

Shares of NASDAQ ZLAB opened at $99.73 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $126.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.21. Zai Lab Limited has a 1-year low of $80.46 and a 1-year high of $193.54. The firm has a market cap of $9.52 billion, a PE ratio of -28.82 and a beta of 1.11.

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.76) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.55) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $36.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.20 million. Analysts expect that Zai Lab Limited will post -6.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Harald Reinhart sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.36, for a total value of $1,146,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Tao Fu sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.68, for a total transaction of $1,026,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 226,167 shares of company stock valued at $32,025,416. Company insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Zai Lab Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovering, licensing, developing, and commercializing proprietary therapeutics that address areas of unmet medical need in the fields of oncology, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The firm’s products include Zejula and Optune. The company was founded by Samantha Ying Du and Marietta Wu in April 2014 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

