Allianz Asset Management GmbH Decreases Stock Holdings in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH reduced its stake in shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 39.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 413,652 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 265,092 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned approximately 0.69% of F5 Networks worth $77,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FFIV. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 86,404 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $13,558,000 after purchasing an additional 10,716 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 40.5% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,951 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP increased its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 19.6% in the first quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 18,900 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $3,943,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 92.6% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,225 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 10.2% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,304 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FFIV opened at $207.50 on Thursday. F5 Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $122.25 and a twelve month high of $216.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $202.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $196.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.51 billion, a PE ratio of 42.96, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.05.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The network technology company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $651.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $636.94 million. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 11.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.18 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.09, for a total value of $246,108.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Alan Higginson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.28, for a total value of $202,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,302,553.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,928 shares of company stock valued at $2,233,509 over the last ninety days. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. MKM Partners reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $204.10 price objective (down from $229.00) on shares of F5 Networks in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 target price on shares of F5 Networks in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Bank of America raised F5 Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $285.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $192.62 target price (down from $223.00) on shares of F5 Networks in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $206.39 price target (down previously from $252.00) on shares of F5 Networks in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $216.11.

F5 Networks Company Profile

F5 Networks, Inc engages development and provision of software defined application services. It offers the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company was founded on February 26, 1996 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

