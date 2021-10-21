Allianz Asset Management GmbH Grows Position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) by 15.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 354,476 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 47,555 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned approximately 0.26% of CDW worth $61,909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. One Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in CDW by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,382 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Mark Stevens raised its position in CDW by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Mark Stevens now owns 4,018 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in CDW by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 9,994 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,914,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Kendall Capital Management grew its stake in CDW by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 26,015 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,544,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in CDW by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,981 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $872,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. 93.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on CDW from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $201.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded CDW to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded CDW from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $208.00 to $196.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.00.

In related news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.39, for a total transaction of $667,726.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,667,672.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Christine A. Leahy sold 85,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.98, for a total value of $16,166,483.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 95,746 shares of company stock worth $18,080,649. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:CDW opened at $188.39 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $191.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $180.51. CDW Co. has a twelve month low of $117.02 and a twelve month high of $203.82. The stock has a market cap of $25.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.81, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.22. CDW had a return on equity of 87.83% and a net margin of 4.76%. The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that CDW Co. will post 7.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is 24.43%.

CDW Company Profile

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium and large business, government, education and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The Corporate segment serves the private sector business customers.

