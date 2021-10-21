Allianz Asset Management GmbH Has $56.99 Million Position in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) by 48.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 580,835 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 189,031 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned 1.99% of Badger Meter worth $56,991,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 3.1% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,181 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Badger Meter by 1.9% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,863 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $673,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Badger Meter by 1.9% in the second quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 9,236 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $906,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in Badger Meter by 4.1% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,771 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis boosted its holdings in Badger Meter by 6.0% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 4,070 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. 84.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Gail A. Lione sold 7,685 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.24, for a total value of $762,659.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,007,682.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Gregory M. Gomez sold 5,654 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.78, for a total value of $598,080.12. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,877,383.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 15,755 shares of company stock worth $1,605,311. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of BMI stock opened at $104.07 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.78. Badger Meter, Inc. has a one year low of $72.44 and a one year high of $111.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 54.49 and a beta of 0.77.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.04. Badger Meter had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 11.94%. The firm had revenue of $128.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This is a boost from Badger Meter’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.34%.

Badger Meter, Inc engages in the provision of flow measurement, control products, and communications solutions that serves water utilities, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers worldwide. Its products are classified into two categories: Municipal Water and Flow Instrumentation. Municipal water products comprises of water meters and related technologies to municipal water utilities.

