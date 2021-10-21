Allianz Asset Management GmbH Has $57.77 Million Stock Position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lowered its stake in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) by 15.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 579,586 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 105,544 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned approximately 0.08% of Dell Technologies worth $57,767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 3,000.0% in the second quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 310 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 172.3% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 580 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in Dell Technologies during the second quarter worth $59,000. 30.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CMO Allison Dew sold 68,543 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $7,197,015.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.56, for a total value of $19,312,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 556,460 shares of company stock valued at $53,994,693 over the last three months. 47.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Dell Technologies in a research note on Friday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Dell Technologies from $133.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup began coverage on Dell Technologies in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Dell Technologies from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dell Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.82.

Shares of NYSE:DELL opened at $111.63 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74. Dell Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.88 and a twelve month high of $111.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $101.00 and its 200-day moving average is $99.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.11, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.94.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The technology company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $26.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.55 billion. Dell Technologies had a return on equity of 88.70% and a net margin of 3.77%. Dell Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.92 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dell Technologies Profile

Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.

