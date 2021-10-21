Allianz Asset Management GmbH Has $61.44 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH reduced its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 607,130 shares of the company’s stock after selling 113,752 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned 0.36% of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF worth $61,435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACWI. Ambassador Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. SevenOneSeven Capital Management acquired a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000.

Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF stock opened at $104.88 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $102.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.30. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 52-week low of $77.34 and a 52-week high of $105.41.

