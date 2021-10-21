Allianz Asset Management GmbH Has $64.73 Million Stock Position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 14.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 215,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 27,187 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned about 0.12% of Public Storage worth $64,731,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the second quarter worth $26,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in Public Storage during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in Public Storage in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Public Storage in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Public Storage in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.45% of the company’s stock.

In other Public Storage news, Director Heisz Leslie Stone sold 3,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.70, for a total transaction of $1,280,880.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.07, for a total value of $151,695.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,440 shares of company stock valued at $17,531,077 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 10.87% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PSA. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Public Storage in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Public Storage in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $321.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Public Storage from $315.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Public Storage from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Public Storage from $296.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Public Storage currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $314.50.

NYSE PSA opened at $322.44 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $314.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $298.28. Public Storage has a 52-week low of $212.22 and a 52-week high of $332.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $56.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.41, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.10.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($0.96). Public Storage had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 46.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Public Storage will post 12.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.40%.

About Public Storage

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

