Allianz Asset Management GmbH Has $68.55 Million Stock Holdings in Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH trimmed its position in shares of Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,292,206 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 53,075 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned approximately 1.97% of Mimecast worth $68,552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bares Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mimecast by 24.5% in the second quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 537,726 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,526,000 after acquiring an additional 105,699 shares during the period. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Mimecast in the second quarter worth approximately $2,225,000. Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in Mimecast in the second quarter worth approximately $202,000. RGM Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mimecast during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,382,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mimecast by 19.9% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,490 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. 81.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MIME opened at $68.03 on Thursday. Mimecast Limited has a one year low of $37.03 and a one year high of $71.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $65.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of 123.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.42.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.02. Mimecast had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 6.94%. The company had revenue of $142.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mimecast Limited will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MIME. Truist Financial began coverage on Mimecast in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities began coverage on Mimecast in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Mimecast from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Mimecast in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Mimecast from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.88.

In other Mimecast news, CEO Peter Bauer sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.99, for a total value of $3,299,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Neil Murray sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.95, for a total value of $2,028,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 800,595 shares in the company, valued at $46,394,480.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 234,908 shares of company stock worth $15,025,453. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mimecast Ltd. engages in the provision of cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. It develops in suite of cloud services designed to offer cyber resilience for email and deliver comprehensive email risk management beyond the primary mail server. The firm’s products allow to secure and stores corporate communications and information to address compliance and e-discovery requirements.

