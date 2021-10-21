Allianz Asset Management GmbH Has $76.54 Million Position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH reduced its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 815,165 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 348,437 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned about 0.45% of Diamondback Energy worth $76,536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FANG. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its position in Diamondback Energy by 6.9% in the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 16,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its position in Diamondback Energy by 7.5% in the second quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 3,413 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Diamondback Energy by 25.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,984,922 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $186,366,000 after buying an additional 401,246 shares in the last quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. boosted its position in Diamondback Energy by 2.0% in the second quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. now owns 159,890 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $15,012,000 after buying an additional 3,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in Diamondback Energy by 771.7% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 201,178 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $18,889,000 after buying an additional 178,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on FANG shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $112.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $112.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $131.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $130.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $111.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.80.

Diamondback Energy stock opened at $111.15 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.12 billion, a PE ratio of -12.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 2.58. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.63 and a twelve month high of $114.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $85.38 and a 200-day moving average of $83.53.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Diamondback Energy had a negative net margin of 30.34% and a positive return on equity of 9.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 295.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 10.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a boost from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.21%.

Diamondback Energy Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

