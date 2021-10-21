Allianz Asset Management GmbH Increases Position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 951,835 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 170,194 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned approximately 0.26% of Tyson Foods worth $70,208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its holdings in Tyson Foods by 261.7% in the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 43.3% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 183.6% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. 65.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

In other Tyson Foods news, Director Robert C. Thurber sold 10,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.82, for a total transaction of $843,058.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gaurdie E. Jr. Banister sold 20,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.28, for a total transaction of $1,653,416.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TSN opened at $81.23 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $29.63 billion, a PE ratio of 12.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.82 and a 12-month high of $82.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.73.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $12.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.52 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 5.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.56%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Tyson Foods from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Tyson Foods in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price on shares of Tyson Foods in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tyson Foods currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.29.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of processed food. It operates through the following segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork and Prepared Foods. The Chicken segment involves in domestic operations related to raising and processing live chickens into fresh, frozen and value-added chicken products, as well as sales from allied products.

Featured Story: What does RSI mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.