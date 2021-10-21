Allianz Asset Management GmbH Increases Stock Holdings in HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM) by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,930,537 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 233,239 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned about 1.12% of HUTCHMED worth $75,812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of HUTCHMED by 227.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of HUTCHMED by 36.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of HUTCHMED during the 2nd quarter valued at about $199,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of HUTCHMED by 300.0% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in HUTCHMED in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $204,000. 26.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HUTCHMED stock opened at $32.23 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.12. The company has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a PE ratio of -35.81 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 4.30, a current ratio of 4.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. HUTCHMED has a 52 week low of $23.67 and a 52 week high of $43.94.

HCM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on HUTCHMED in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded HUTCHMED from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on HUTCHMED from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised HUTCHMED from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.25.

About HUTCHMED

HUTCHMED (China) Limited discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for cancer and immunological diseases worldwide. It operates in two segments, Oncology/Immunology and Other Ventures. It manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical, and consumer health products.

