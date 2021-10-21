Allianz Asset Management GmbH Increases Stock Holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 10.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 211,882 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,653 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned 0.14% of Veeva Systems worth $65,885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 88.5% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,624 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after acquiring an additional 2,641 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 814 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Stevard LLC purchased a new position in Veeva Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,917,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $222,000. Finally, First Foundation Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 3,674 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

VEEV opened at $320.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $49.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 0.73. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of $235.74 and a 52 week high of $343.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $306.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $297.87.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The technology company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $455.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $450.93 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 25.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VEEV. Cowen began coverage on Veeva Systems in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Veeva Systems in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $335.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Veeva Systems from $294.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Veeva Systems from $340.00 to $356.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Veeva Systems in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Veeva Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $343.65.

In other news, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.25, for a total value of $1,611,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,101,714.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.00, for a total value of $28,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 18,362 shares of company stock worth $5,717,035. Corporate insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

