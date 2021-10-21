Allianz Asset Management GmbH Lowers Holdings in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH cut its holdings in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 22.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 409,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 121,824 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned 0.25% of Nasdaq worth $72,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NDAQ. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Nasdaq in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Nasdaq by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nasdaq in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $95,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in Nasdaq in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $127,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Nasdaq by 144.4% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. 71.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

Shares of Nasdaq stock opened at $199.16 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $194.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $178.86. The company has a market capitalization of $33.30 billion, a PE ratio of 29.51 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 52 week low of $119.76 and a 52 week high of $209.80.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 18.97%. The company had revenue of $838.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $833.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. Nasdaq’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 7.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is 34.95%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NDAQ. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Nasdaq from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Nasdaq from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Nasdaq from $206.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Nasdaq from $241.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.58.

In related news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 865 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.65, for a total transaction of $170,102.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.66, for a total value of $375,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,276 shares of company stock valued at $1,971,397 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information and public & private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Services, Corporate Services, Information Services and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes its equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, FICC and trade management services businesses.

Featured Story: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.