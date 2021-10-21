Allianz Asset Management GmbH Lowers Holdings in Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH cut its position in Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) by 48.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 842,688 shares of the company’s stock after selling 782,485 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned approximately 1.96% of Overstock.com worth $77,696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Overstock.com in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Overstock.com by 700.0% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Overstock.com in the first quarter worth about $47,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Overstock.com by 244.8% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 869 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Alpha Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Overstock.com in the second quarter worth about $78,000. 74.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Overstock.com in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating on shares of Overstock.com in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Bank of America began coverage on Overstock.com in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Overstock.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Overstock.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.40.

Shares of OSTK stock opened at $82.76 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 4.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $73.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.98. Overstock.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.75 and a 12-month high of $112.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $794.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $766.85 million. Overstock.com had a net margin of 12.61% and a return on equity of 29.23%. On average, research analysts predict that Overstock.com, Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Overstock.com

Overstock.com, Inc operates online shopping commercial site. It also sells these products through www.overstock.com, www.o.com, and www.o.biz. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, tZERO, and MVI. The Retail Segment engages in e-commerce sales through its website. The tZERO Segment focuses on securities transaction through its broker-dealers.

