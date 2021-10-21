Allianz Asset Management GmbH Purchases 121,845 Shares of Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 777,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 121,845 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned approximately 1.67% of Franklin Electric worth $62,694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FELE. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Franklin Electric by 3.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,508,739 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $605,355,000 after purchasing an additional 218,270 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC grew its stake in Franklin Electric by 9.2% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,578,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $203,577,000 after purchasing an additional 218,169 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Franklin Electric in the first quarter worth approximately $6,975,000. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC bought a new position in Franklin Electric in the second quarter worth approximately $6,224,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Franklin Electric by 71.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 157,918 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,466,000 after purchasing an additional 65,777 shares in the last quarter. 76.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Franklin Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th.

Franklin Electric stock opened at $86.39 on Thursday. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.90 and a twelve month high of $87.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $82.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.74 and a beta of 0.98.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. Franklin Electric had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 9.16%. The firm had revenue of $437.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Franklin Electric Co., Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.11%.

In related news, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 1,382 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.40, for a total value of $115,258.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John J. Haines sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.60, for a total value of $244,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,179 shares in the company, valued at $4,421,006.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,686 shares of company stock valued at $881,383. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Electric Company Profile

Franklin Electric Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of water and fuel pumping systems. It operates through the following business segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment designs, manufactures, and sells water pumping systems, submersible motors, pumps, electronic controls, and related parts and equipment.

