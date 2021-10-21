Allianz Asset Management GmbH Purchases 152,966 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 3,712.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 157,086 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 152,966 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $61,816,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 98,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,668,000 after acquiring an additional 2,916 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 923.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after buying an additional 8,130 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,023,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $415.99 on Thursday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $296.37 and a twelve month high of $417.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $407.48 and its 200-day moving average is $395.58.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.