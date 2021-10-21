Allianz Asset Management GmbH Purchases 23,320 Shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 932,254 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,320 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned about 0.87% of Tenet Healthcare worth $62,452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Centerbridge Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the first quarter worth $108,336,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 5.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,990,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,327,000 after purchasing an additional 103,614 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 13.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,785,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,483,000 after purchasing an additional 215,600 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 11.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,758,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,825,000 after purchasing an additional 185,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new position in Tenet Healthcare in the first quarter valued at about $75,988,000. 92.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on THC shares. Citigroup assumed coverage on Tenet Healthcare in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.84 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $71.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.77.

In related news, EVP Marie Quintana sold 10,000 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.33, for a total transaction of $713,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,299 shares in the company, valued at $163,987.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Meghan Fitzgerald sold 6,077 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.70, for a total value of $441,797.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,017,497.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 94,709 shares of company stock worth $6,612,775. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:THC opened at $65.65 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $70.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.35. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a twelve month low of $24.15 and a twelve month high of $76.15. The stock has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.91.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.90. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.84 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 60.15% and a net margin of 2.26%. Tenet Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tenet Healthcare Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. The Hospital Operations and Other segment comprises of acute care hospitals, ancillary outpatient facilities, urgent care centers, microhospitals and physician practices.

