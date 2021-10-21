Allianz Asset Management GmbH Purchases 265,815 Shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) by 51.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 783,934 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 265,815 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned approximately 0.55% of Bunge worth $61,265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BG. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Bunge by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 834,807 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $65,240,000 after purchasing an additional 9,528 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Bunge by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,908 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,712,000 after purchasing an additional 5,061 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Bunge by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 17,943 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 2,721 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP lifted its holdings in Bunge by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 38,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,020,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Bunge by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 76,502 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,064,000 after purchasing an additional 4,786 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Bunge alerts:

Shares of Bunge stock opened at $87.58 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.41 billion, a PE ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $79.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.09. Bunge Limited has a 12 month low of $54.00 and a 12 month high of $92.38.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $1.01. The firm had revenue of $15.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.44 billion. Bunge had a return on equity of 28.91% and a net margin of 3.89%. As a group, analysts predict that Bunge Limited will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. Bunge’s payout ratio is 25.30%.

Several research firms have weighed in on BG. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Bunge from $104.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Bunge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.80.

About Bunge

Bunge Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the supply and transportation of agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. The Agribusiness segment involves in the purchase, storage, transportation, processing, and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products.

Read More: Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG).

Receive News & Ratings for Bunge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.