Allianz Asset Management GmbH Raises Holdings in Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU) by 5,601.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 393,424 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 386,524 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned 0.27% of Futu worth $70,458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Futu during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,985,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Futu by 485.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 248,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,550,000 after purchasing an additional 206,298 shares during the period. Natixis bought a new stake in shares of Futu during the 2nd quarter valued at $357,000. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new stake in shares of Futu during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,866,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Futu during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,048,000. 21.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Futu alerts:

FUTU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Futu from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. BOCOM International upgraded Futu from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Futu in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $114.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Futu in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $158.27 target price on the stock. Finally, CLSA initiated coverage on Futu in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Futu presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.21.

Shares of FUTU stock opened at $66.96 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.73 billion, a PE ratio of 28.37 and a beta of 1.27. Futu Holdings Limited has a 1-year low of $29.30 and a 1-year high of $204.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $94.28 and a 200 day moving average of $123.99.

Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 30th. The company reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.64 by ($1.06). Futu had a return on equity of 20.44% and a net margin of 44.47%. Research analysts anticipate that Futu Holdings Limited will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Futu

Futu Holdings Ltd. is an advanced technology company, which engages in online brokerage and wealth management services. It provides investing services through its proprietary digital platforms, Futubull and moomoo that allows investors to trade securities and invest in fund products. The firm’s fee-generating services include trade execution, as well as margin financing and securities lending, which allow its clients to trade securities, such as stocks, ETFs, warrants, options and futures, across different markets.

Further Reading: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for Futu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Futu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.