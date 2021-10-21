Allianz Asset Management GmbH Raises Stock Holdings in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 568,809 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,618 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned approximately 0.33% of Catalent worth $61,499,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Catalent by 131.2% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Catalent during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Catalent by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Catalent during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Catalent during the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Institutional investors own 97.90% of the company’s stock.

Catalent stock opened at $131.78 on Thursday. Catalent, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.43 and a fifty-two week high of $142.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $131.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.31. The company has a market capitalization of $22.51 billion, a PE ratio of 42.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.43.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.15. Catalent had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 14.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Catalent, Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Catalent from $123.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Catalent from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Catalent from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Catalent from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Catalent from $135.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.55.

In other Catalent news, CAO Ricky Hopson sold 360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.05, for a total value of $40,698.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan Arnold sold 1,661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.41, for a total transaction of $214,950.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 230,334 shares of company stock valued at $29,916,336 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Catalent, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products. It operates through the following segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

