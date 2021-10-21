Allianz Asset Management GmbH Raises Stock Holdings in HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM) by 13.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,930,537 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 233,239 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned approximately 1.12% of HUTCHMED worth $75,812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tiger Pacific Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of HUTCHMED during the 2nd quarter worth $1,081,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in HUTCHMED by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 367,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,422,000 after buying an additional 44,105 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in HUTCHMED by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,015,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,443,000 after buying an additional 99,643 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in HUTCHMED by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,700,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,832,000 after buying an additional 1,127,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in HUTCHMED during the 2nd quarter valued at about $251,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised HUTCHMED from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on HUTCHMED from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered HUTCHMED from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on HUTCHMED in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.25.

Shares of HCM stock opened at $32.23 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 4.30 and a current ratio of 4.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a PE ratio of -35.81 and a beta of 1.08. HUTCHMED has a fifty-two week low of $23.67 and a fifty-two week high of $43.94.

HUTCHMED Company Profile

HUTCHMED (China) Limited discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for cancer and immunological diseases worldwide. It operates in two segments, Oncology/Immunology and Other Ventures. It manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical, and consumer health products.

