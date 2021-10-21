Allianz Asset Management GmbH Raises Stock Position in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) by 48.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 580,835 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 189,031 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned approximately 1.99% of Badger Meter worth $56,991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Badger Meter by 0.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,345,415 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $328,252,000 after purchasing an additional 14,267 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its position in shares of Badger Meter by 8.5% in the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,128,139 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $110,116,000 after purchasing an additional 88,208 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Badger Meter by 16.2% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 775,849 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $76,127,000 after purchasing an additional 108,305 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Badger Meter by 2.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 489,700 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $48,049,000 after purchasing an additional 10,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Badger Meter by 4.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 463,592 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $43,147,000 after purchasing an additional 18,877 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.46% of the company’s stock.

BMI stock opened at $104.07 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 54.49 and a beta of 0.77. Badger Meter, Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.44 and a 12 month high of $111.77.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $128.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.49 million. Badger Meter had a net margin of 11.94% and a return on equity of 15.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. This is a positive change from Badger Meter’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.34%.

In related news, Director Gail A. Lione sold 7,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.24, for a total transaction of $762,659.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,154 shares in the company, valued at $1,007,682.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Fred J. Begale sold 2,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.23, for a total transaction of $244,571.68. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $514,349.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,755 shares of company stock worth $1,605,311. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Badger Meter Profile

Badger Meter, Inc engages in the provision of flow measurement, control products, and communications solutions that serves water utilities, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers worldwide. Its products are classified into two categories: Municipal Water and Flow Instrumentation. Municipal water products comprises of water meters and related technologies to municipal water utilities.

