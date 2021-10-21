Allianz Asset Management GmbH Reduces Stock Holdings in Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH trimmed its position in Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX) by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,183,516 shares of the company’s stock after selling 174,640 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned about 6.53% of Anterix worth $70,999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Anterix during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Anterix by 290.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Anterix during the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Anterix during the 2nd quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Anterix during the 1st quarter valued at about $234,000. 83.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Anterix alerts:

Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Anterix from $51.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Anterix presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.50.

NASDAQ ATEX opened at $61.67 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $59.05 and its 200 day moving average is $55.01. Anterix Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.26 and a 12 month high of $64.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -21.12 and a beta of 0.46.

Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.04). Anterix had a negative return on equity of 23.61% and a negative net margin of 6,051.24%. The business had revenue of $0.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.18 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Anterix Inc. will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Anterix news, CEO Robert Harris Schwartz sold 22,922 shares of Anterix stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.59, for a total value of $1,297,155.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Morgan E. Obrien sold 16,895 shares of Anterix stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.20, for a total value of $949,499.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 2,800 shares of company stock worth $156,779 and sold 69,135 shares worth $3,916,185. Insiders own 4.05% of the company’s stock.

Anterix Profile

Anterix, Inc operates as a wireless communications company. The firm focuses on commercializing spectrum assets to enable targeted utility and critical infrastructure customers to deploy private broadband networks, technologies and solutions. It’s solutions include Private LTE and Active Ecosystem. The company was founded by Peter Joel Lasensky and Richard Edward Rohmann in 1997 and is headquartered in Woodland Park, NJ.

See Also: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Anterix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anterix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.