Allianz Asset Management GmbH Sells 111,605 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH trimmed its position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 8.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,175,428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 111,605 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned approximately 0.26% of ONEOK worth $65,401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cpwm LLC bought a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the 2nd quarter valued at about $357,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the 2nd quarter valued at about $275,000. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 895,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,809,000 after purchasing an additional 46,200 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 82.5% in the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 212,677 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,833,000 after purchasing an additional 96,171 shares during the period. Finally, Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the 2nd quarter valued at about $12,505,000. 64.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ONEOK alerts:

Shares of OKE opened at $65.13 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.03 billion, a PE ratio of 21.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 2.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $55.69 and its 200-day moving average is $54.25. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.76 and a 12 month high of $66.29.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 11.90% and a return on equity of 22.30%. Equities research analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.935 per share. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.74%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is 263.38%.

Several research firms have weighed in on OKE. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of ONEOK from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of ONEOK from $61.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of ONEOK from $55.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of ONEOK from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.42.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

Further Reading: Green Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE).

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.