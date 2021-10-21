Allianz Asset Management GmbH Sells 61,134 Shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH trimmed its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 18.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 264,165 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 61,134 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned 0.27% of Laboratory Co. of America worth $72,870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 1.6% in the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,822 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 3.2% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,538 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 3.3% during the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,605 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 15.2% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 393 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 7.1% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 802 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. 88.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:LH opened at $278.64 on Thursday. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 52 week low of $192.79 and a 52 week high of $309.60. The firm has a market cap of $26.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $293.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $279.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.13.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $6.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.64 by $0.49. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 35.18%. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 23.55 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.78, for a total value of $1,335,510.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist increased their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $318.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $273.00 to $368.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $314.52.

About Laboratory Co. of America

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

