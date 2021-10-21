Allianz Asset Management GmbH Sells 61,134 Shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lessened its position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 264,165 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 61,134 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned about 0.27% of Laboratory Co. of America worth $72,870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 1,250.0% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Lee Financial Co bought a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the 2nd quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 72.3% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 298 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Laboratory Co. of America alerts:

Shares of NYSE LH opened at $278.64 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $293.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $279.29. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a fifty-two week low of $192.79 and a fifty-two week high of $309.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.98.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $6.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.64 by $0.49. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 35.18%. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 23.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.78, for a total value of $1,335,510.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LH. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $318.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $295.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Truist upped their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $273.00 to $368.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $314.52.

About Laboratory Co. of America

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

Further Reading: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH).

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.