Allianz Asset Management GmbH Sells 616,102 Shares of Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lessened its holdings in shares of Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS) by 44.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 781,935 shares of the company’s stock after selling 616,102 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned about 3.93% of Oasis Petroleum worth $78,624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OAS. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Oasis Petroleum during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Oasis Petroleum during the 2nd quarter valued at $159,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Oasis Petroleum during the 2nd quarter valued at $164,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in Oasis Petroleum during the 2nd quarter valued at $230,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Oasis Petroleum during the 2nd quarter valued at $251,000. 90.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Oasis Petroleum from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Oasis Petroleum from $136.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Oasis Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Oasis Petroleum from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on Oasis Petroleum from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oasis Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.79.

Shares of OAS stock opened at $109.29 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Oasis Petroleum Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.00 and a fifty-two week high of $109.44.

Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $393.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.33 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Oasis Petroleum Inc. will post 10.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th.

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through Exploration and Production(E&P), and Midstream segments. The E&P segment engages in the acquisition and development of oil and gas properties.

