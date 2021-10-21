Allianz Asset Management GmbH Sells 76,220 Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lowered its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,142,866 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 76,220 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned about 0.33% of The Hartford Financial Services Group worth $70,823,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HIG. Nuance Investments LLC lifted its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.6% in the second quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 904,776 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $56,069,000 after acquiring an additional 23,159 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 3.6% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,315,042 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $81,493,000 after acquiring an additional 46,299 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 32.9% in the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,498 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after acquiring an additional 6,070 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 39.8% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,200,023 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $80,150,000 after buying an additional 341,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 114,528 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,649,000 after buying an additional 7,867 shares during the last quarter. 91.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock opened at $73.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.38 billion, a PE ratio of 12.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $69.28 and its 200 day moving average is $66.32. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.62 and a 1 year high of $73.98.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.99. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 12.47%. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert B. Allardice III sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.61, for a total value of $608,490.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $739,856.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP David C. Robinson sold 5,469 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.85, for a total transaction of $387,478.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 42,344 shares of company stock worth $2,919,874. 1.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Hartford Financial Services Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.00.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc is an insurance and financial services company. The company provides life insurance, group and employee benefits, automobile and homeowners insurance and business insurance, as well as investment products, annuities, mutual funds, and college savings plans. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits and Hartford Funds.

