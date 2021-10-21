Allianz Asset Management GmbH Sells 76,220 Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH reduced its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,142,866 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 76,220 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned about 0.33% of The Hartford Financial Services Group worth $70,823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 5,882 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,963 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,773 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 6,370 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 11,623 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. 91.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, EVP David C. Robinson sold 5,469 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.85, for a total value of $387,478.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan R. Bennett sold 22,406 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,568,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,363,290. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,344 shares of company stock worth $2,919,874 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HIG opened at $73.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $25.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.37, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $69.28 and a 200-day moving average of $66.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.62 and a 52 week high of $73.98.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.99. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 10.05%. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HIG. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Hartford Financial Services Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.00.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc is an insurance and financial services company. The company provides life insurance, group and employee benefits, automobile and homeowners insurance and business insurance, as well as investment products, annuities, mutual funds, and college savings plans. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits and Hartford Funds.

