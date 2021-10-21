Allianz Asset Management GmbH Sells 782,485 Shares of Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH decreased its stake in shares of Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 842,688 shares of the company’s stock after selling 782,485 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned 1.96% of Overstock.com worth $77,696,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Overstock.com by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,578,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,401,000 after purchasing an additional 265,754 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Overstock.com by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 744,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,675,000 after purchasing an additional 23,706 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Overstock.com by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 393,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,316,000 after purchasing an additional 66,249 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Overstock.com by 994,655.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 338,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,183,000 after acquiring an additional 338,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Overstock.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $19,824,000. Institutional investors own 74.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Overstock.com alerts:

Shares of OSTK stock opened at $82.76 on Thursday. Overstock.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.75 and a 1 year high of $112.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $73.49 and its 200-day moving average is $77.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 4.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $794.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $766.85 million. Overstock.com had a return on equity of 29.23% and a net margin of 12.61%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Overstock.com, Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on OSTK shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Overstock.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Overstock.com in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Overstock.com in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush restated a “buy” rating on shares of Overstock.com in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.40.

Overstock.com Company Profile

Overstock.com, Inc operates online shopping commercial site. It also sells these products through www.overstock.com, www.o.com, and www.o.biz. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, tZERO, and MVI. The Retail Segment engages in e-commerce sales through its website. The tZERO Segment focuses on securities transaction through its broker-dealers.

See Also: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Overstock.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Overstock.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.