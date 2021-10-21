Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN) PT Raised to C$52.50 at Scotiabank

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Scotiabank from C$52.00 to C$52.50 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 22.15% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment to C$53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment to C$50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$49.25 to C$50.00 in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment to C$48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$52.00 price target on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Allied Properties Real Estate Investment presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$50.39.

Get Allied Properties Real Estate Investment alerts:

Shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment stock traded up C$0.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$42.98. 192,051 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 256,323. The company has a market cap of C$5.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.42. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$42.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$43.42. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment has a fifty-two week low of C$31.50 and a fifty-two week high of C$46.55.

Allied is a leading owner, manager and developer of (i) distinctive urban workspace in Canada's major cities and (ii) network-dense urban data centres in Toronto that form Canada's hub for global connectivity. Allied's business is providing knowledge-based organizations with distinctive urban environments for creativity and connectivity.

Recommended Story: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allied Properties Real Estate Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.