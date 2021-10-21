AllSafe (ASAFE) Market Capitalization Hits $261,542.33

AllSafe (CURRENCY:ASAFE) traded down 16.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 21st. In the last week, AllSafe has traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. AllSafe has a market cap of $261,542.33 and approximately $120.00 worth of AllSafe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AllSafe coin can now be bought for about $0.0286 or 0.00000044 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.89 or 0.00041376 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 47.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000702 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000456 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000004 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000412 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000008 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC.

AllSafe Coin Profile

AllSafe (CRYPTO:ASAFE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. AllSafe’s total supply is 10,645,451 coins and its circulating supply is 9,145,370 coins. The official website for AllSafe is allsafetoken.pw . AllSafe’s official Twitter account is @allsafetoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Allsafe is a Proof of Stake Scrypt-based cryptocurrency with a 15% APY in staking rewards. “

AllSafe Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AllSafe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AllSafe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AllSafe using one of the exchanges listed above.

