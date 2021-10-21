Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) Releases Earnings Results

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.27, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 37.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.25 EPS.

Shares of ALLY stock traded down $2.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $53.71. The stock had a trading volume of 146,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,636,098. Ally Financial has a one year low of $25.86 and a one year high of $56.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $52.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 1.58.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.00%.

In other Ally Financial news, insider Jason E. Schugel sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total transaction of $129,525.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 141,022 shares in the company, valued at $7,306,349.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Diane E. Morais sold 4,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.82, for a total transaction of $217,882.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 215,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,405,950.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 35,625 shares of company stock worth $1,879,833 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

ALLY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on Ally Financial from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ally Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Barclays raised their price target on Ally Financial from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Ally Financial from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Stephens downgraded Ally Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.67.

Ally Financial, Inc is a holding company, which provides digital financial services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

