Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (ALNY) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.51) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.61) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.61). Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 128.96% and a negative return on equity of 88.43%. The business had revenue of $220.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.67) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 112.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Alnylam Pharmaceuticals to post $-6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Alnylam Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ ALNY opened at $203.82 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $195.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $170.20. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $119.29 and a 52 week high of $212.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.91, a quick ratio of 4.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $24.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.85 and a beta of 1.22.

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, COO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 53,064 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.00, for a total transaction of $10,559,736.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Laurie Keating sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.95, for a total value of $1,889,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,457,861.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 97,043 shares of company stock worth $19,237,561 in the last quarter. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ALNY shares. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $174.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group raised shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $141.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $177.31.

About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of RNAi therapeutics. The firm’s products include ONPATTRO, GIVLAARI, and OXLUMO. It is the translation of RNAi as a new class of innovative medicines with a core focus on RNAi therapeutics for the treatment of genetically defined diseases.

Featured Story: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Receive News & Ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.