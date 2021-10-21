Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) Shares Sold by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. lessened its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 982,078 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 6,640 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 0.83% of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals worth $166,482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,631,729 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,988,931,000 after purchasing an additional 81,828 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,224,859 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,733,319,000 after purchasing an additional 149,896 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox increased its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 5,414,001 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $917,781,000 after buying an additional 1,092,374 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,785,954 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $252,160,000 after buying an additional 94,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,755,808 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $297,645,000 after buying an additional 150,950 shares during the last quarter. 93.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ALNY. UBS Group raised Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $141.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Piper Sandler downgraded Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $177.31.

Shares of NASDAQ ALNY traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $203.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 486 shares, compared to its average volume of 620,765. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 4.76 and a current ratio of 4.91. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $119.29 and a 1-year high of $212.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $195.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $170.20. The firm has a market cap of $24.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.85 and a beta of 1.22.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.61). The firm had revenue of $220.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.66 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 128.96% and a negative return on equity of 88.43%. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 112.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.67) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Laurie Keating sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.95, for a total transaction of $1,889,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,008 shares in the company, valued at $2,457,861.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John Maraganore sold 33,979 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.78, for a total transaction of $6,788,324.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 248,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,694,076.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 97,043 shares of company stock valued at $19,237,561 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of RNAi therapeutics. The firm’s products include ONPATTRO, GIVLAARI, and OXLUMO. It is the translation of RNAi as a new class of innovative medicines with a core focus on RNAi therapeutics for the treatment of genetically defined diseases.

