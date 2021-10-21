Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) Trading Up 1.5% Over Last Week

Alpha Finance Lab (CURRENCY:ALPHA) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 21st. One Alpha Finance Lab coin can currently be bought for about $1.05 or 0.00001673 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Alpha Finance Lab has traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar. Alpha Finance Lab has a total market cap of $469.32 million and approximately $28.04 million worth of Alpha Finance Lab was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Alpha Finance Lab alerts:

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.21 or 0.00071944 BTC.

SafePal (SFP) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00002813 BTC.

Prosper (PROS) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00003879 BTC.

OG Fan Token (OG) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.15 or 0.00011382 BTC.

ProSwap (PROS) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00002506 BTC.

About Alpha Finance Lab

ALPHA is a coin. It was first traded on September 28th, 2020. Alpha Finance Lab’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 446,330,126 coins. The official website for Alpha Finance Lab is alphafinance.io . Alpha Finance Lab’s official Twitter account is @AlphaFinanceLab . Alpha Finance Lab’s official message board is blog.alphafinance.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Alpha Finance Lab is an ecosystem of DeFi products, starting on Binance Smart Chain and Ethereum. Alpha Finance Lab is focused on building an ecosystem of automated yield-maximizing Alpha products that interoperate to bring optimal Alpha to users on a cross-chain level. Alpha Finance Lab is focused on researching and building in the Decentralized Finance (DeFi) space. Alpha Lending, the first product built by Alpha Finance Lab, is a decentralized lending protocol with algorithmically adjusted interest rates built on Binance Smart Chain. The ALPHA token is the native utility token of the platforms. Current and planned use cases of the ALPHA token includes liquidity mining, governance voting, as well as staking. “

Buying and Selling Alpha Finance Lab

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpha Finance Lab directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alpha Finance Lab should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Alpha Finance Lab using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Alpha Finance Lab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Alpha Finance Lab and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.