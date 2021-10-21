Alpha Impact Market Capitalization Tops $10.00 Million (IMPACT)

Alpha Impact (CURRENCY:IMPACT) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 21st. One Alpha Impact coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0308 or 0.00000049 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Alpha Impact has traded 4.7% higher against the dollar. Alpha Impact has a total market cap of $10.00 million and $15,179.00 worth of Alpha Impact was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001596 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001754 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.15 or 0.00068890 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $45.21 or 0.00072175 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.21 or 0.00102523 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $62,575.68 or 0.99908928 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,068.47 or 0.06495760 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.20 or 0.00022672 BTC.

About Alpha Impact

Alpha Impact’s total supply is 424,128,123 coins and its circulating supply is 324,347,373 coins. Alpha Impact’s official Twitter account is @AlphaImpact_fi

Alpha Impact Coin Trading

