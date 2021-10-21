Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) is Van Den Berg Management I Inc.’s 3rd Largest Position

Van Den Berg Management I Inc. reduced its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,785 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 441 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises about 5.3% of Van Den Berg Management I Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Van Den Berg Management I Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $27,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GOOG. Saban Cheryl acquired a new position in Alphabet in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 450.0% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 11 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter worth about $50,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 29.4% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 22 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Running Point Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter worth about $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,950.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Cowen upped their target price on Alphabet from $2,900.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays increased their target price on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3,089.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,102.57.

GOOG opened at $2,848.30 on Thursday. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,514.62 and a fifty-two week high of $2,936.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2,812.63 and a 200-day moving average of $2,589.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. The company had revenue of $61.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.08 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $10.13 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 61.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,717.87, for a total value of $8,153,610.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Capitalg 2014 Lp sold 356,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $36,327,504.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 533,505 shares of company stock valued at $529,301,013 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

