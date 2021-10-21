Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Purchased by Aureus Asset Management LLC

Aureus Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 6.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,390 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Saban Cheryl acquired a new position in Alphabet in the second quarter worth $25,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 450.0% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 11 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Corsicana & Co. bought a new stake in Alphabet in the second quarter valued at $50,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 29.4% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 22 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Running Point Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the second quarter valued at $60,000. 31.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GOOG traded up $1.66 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2,849.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,297,455. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,514.62 and a 1-year high of $2,936.41. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.87, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,812.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,589.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. The business had revenue of $61.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.08 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $10.13 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GOOG shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,510.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,875.00 to $3,250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,755.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,102.57.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 48 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,720.00, for a total value of $130,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,763,520. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence Page sold 4,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,781.88, for a total value of $11,277,741.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,889 shares in the company, valued at $38,637,531.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 533,505 shares of company stock worth $529,301,013. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

