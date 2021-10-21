Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by Baldwin Investment Management LLC

Baldwin Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,066 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 60 shares during the quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,672,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Saban Cheryl bought a new stake in Alphabet in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 450.0% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 11 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Corsicana & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 22 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Running Point Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the second quarter worth approximately $60,000. 31.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3,190.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Alphabet from $2,575.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,102.57.

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 17 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,918.99, for a total transaction of $49,622.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Lawrence Page sold 13,888 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,857.50, for a total value of $39,684,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 547,393 shares of company stock valued at $568,985,973. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded up $0.77 during trading on Thursday, reaching $2,849.07. 12,139 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,297,455. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,514.62 and a twelve month high of $2,936.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2,812.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $2,589.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. The business had revenue of $61.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $10.13 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

