Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC cut its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,331 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 38 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up 0.9% of Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 2.9% in the second quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 140 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% during the second quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,471,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. Well Done LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.2% during the second quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 188 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. Mattern Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.9% during the second quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 106 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. Finally, Wade Financial Advisory Inc boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.5% during the second quarter. Wade Financial Advisory Inc now owns 273 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $684,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. 31.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Capitalg 2014 Lp sold 356,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $36,327,504.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lawrence Page sold 13,889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,845.65, for a total transaction of $39,523,232.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 533,505 shares of company stock valued at $529,301,013 in the last three months. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOG opened at $2,848.30 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,812.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2,589.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.15. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,514.62 and a 52 week high of $2,936.41.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The firm had revenue of $61.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $10.13 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GOOG. Barclays boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,681.00 to $3,071.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wolfe Research upped their target price on Alphabet from $2,900.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,102.57.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

