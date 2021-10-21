Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Purchased by Aureus Asset Management LLC

Aureus Asset Management LLC increased its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,366 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 367 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 4.1% of Aureus Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Aureus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $64,380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 0.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,134,972 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $32,072,840,000 after acquiring an additional 118,821 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,329,607 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $15,117,461,000 after buying an additional 145,732 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,058,794 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,317,675,000 after buying an additional 119,059 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,940,270 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,737,726,000 after buying an additional 33,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,904,058 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,649,310,000 after buying an additional 56,899 shares in the last quarter. 34.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ GOOGL traded up $0.82 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2,836.20. The company had a trading volume of 14,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,518,730. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,508.48 and a 52 week high of $2,925.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,799.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,551.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.74, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. The business had revenue of $50.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $10.13 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on GOOGL shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Alphabet from $2,575.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2,818.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Susquehanna increased their target price on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, MKM Partners increased their target price on Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,887.23.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

