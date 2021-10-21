Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Purchased by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,892 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,541 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises about 0.7% of Captrust Financial Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Alphabet were worth $75,432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $122,000. 34.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GOOGL. Wedbush upped their price target on Alphabet from $3,127.00 to $3,424.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. MKM Partners increased their target price on Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Alphabet from $2,681.00 to $3,071.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Alphabet from $2,635.00 to $3,034.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,887.23.

NASDAQ:GOOGL traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $2,836.20. 14,752 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,518,730. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,799.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,551.38. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,508.48 and a fifty-two week high of $2,925.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. The firm had revenue of $50.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.07 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $10.13 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

