Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Freshford Capital Management LLC

Freshford Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,779 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,041 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises about 6.2% of Freshford Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Freshford Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $45,854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aureus Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 1.4% during the second quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC now owns 26,366 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $64,380,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Alphabet by 5.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 30,892 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $75,432,000 after buying an additional 1,541 shares during the period. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 5.3% in the second quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 99 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.5% during the second quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,803 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,845,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Finally, Taal Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter worth approximately $3,663,000. 34.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho increased their target price on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Alphabet from $2,681.00 to $3,071.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays initiated coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wedbush raised their price objective on Alphabet from $3,127.00 to $3,424.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on Alphabet from $2,850.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,887.23.

Alphabet stock traded down $2.20 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $2,833.18. The stock had a trading volume of 17,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,518,730. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2,799.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2,551.38. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,508.48 and a 12 month high of $2,925.07. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.74, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $19.89 by $7.37. The company had revenue of $50.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.07 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. During the same period last year, the business earned $10.13 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

