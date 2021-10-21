Alphr finance (ALPHR) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $60,286.00

Alphr finance (CURRENCY:ALPHR) traded down 9.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 21st. Alphr finance has a market cap of $719,079.74 and $60,286.00 worth of Alphr finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Alphr finance coin can currently be purchased for about $0.42 or 0.00000658 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Alphr finance has traded 26% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Alphr finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001582 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00001751 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.93 or 0.00071085 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.22 or 0.00073123 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.11 or 0.00103006 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63,256.43 or 1.00069491 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,129.06 or 0.06532035 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.26 or 0.00022553 BTC.

Alphr finance Profile

Alphr finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,729,085 coins. Alphr finance’s official Twitter account is @alphrfinance

Buying and Selling Alphr finance

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alphr finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alphr finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Alphr finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Alphr finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Alphr finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.