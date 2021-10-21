Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.480-$1.510 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $20.24 price objective (down from $22.00) on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a buy rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research set a $19.25 price objective on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a research report on Saturday, July 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $20.90.

PINE stock traded down $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $18.75. 47,249 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,977. Alpine Income Property Trust has a 12 month low of $13.51 and a 12 month high of $20.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.88 million, a PE ratio of 117.38 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 3.50.

Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.04). Alpine Income Property Trust had a return on equity of 0.85% and a net margin of 6.42%. As a group, research analysts expect that Alpine Income Property Trust will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were issued a $0.255 dividend. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 8th. This is a positive change from Alpine Income Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Alpine Income Property Trust’s payout ratio is 82.93%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 133.7% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 40,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 23,077 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 136.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 5,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares during the last quarter. 53.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single-tenant net leased commercial income properties.

